Roger C. Bateson



Crooksville - Roger Carroll Bateson, 72, of Crooksville died Friday, May 31, 2019 at his home surrounded by his precious family following an extended illness.



He was born, March 23, 1947, the youngest of five children to the late Fred and Frances (Guest) Bateson.



Roger was a simple man, he enjoyed spending his Sunday's watching NASCAR, usually with his family and friends. He was always fascinated by the mechanics of airplanes and the engineering behind how they could fly. Roger spent much of his time learning and studying wars that had U.S. involvement and carried on that interest through his collection of various antique guns. Roger spent many hours in the former Crooksville Eagles, where he thought the atmosphere and people felt like home.



Surviving Roger in life are his wife of 31 years, Gloria (Swick) Bateson, his daughter, Angela Fluharty, his sons, Andrew Bateson and Shane Bateson; his step-son, James (Ginger) Thomas; his sister, Kay Wolfe and his darling grandchildren, Ashley, Dakota, Liam, Jera and Jena.



In addition to his parents, Roger is preceded in death by his sisters, Shirley Hamm, Barbara Procacci and his brother, Fred Bateson, Jr.



In keeping with Roger's wishes his family decided to have Roger privately cremated where he will be kept by his loving wife.



Published in the Times Recorder on June 2, 2019