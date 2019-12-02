|
Roger E. Kuhn Sr.
Philo - Roger E. Kuhn Sr. 64 of Philo, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on December 1, 2019 while under the care of Genesis Hospice at the Morrison House.
Roger was born November 7, 1955 in Zanesville, Ohio. He is the son of the late Hubert "John" and Mary Jane (Starner) Kuhn. He worked as a truck driver for Auto Zone Distribution Warehouse in Zanesville. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and spending time outdoors, most especially he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Roger is survived by his wife Donna Kuhn, whom he married October 12, 2013; his four children, Roger (Heather) Kuhn Jr., Thomas (Whitney) Kuhn, Justin Kuhn and Samantha Kuhn; his several grandchildren; his four great-grandchildren; his step-children, Kim (David) Sherfy, Kelly (Michael) Hupp, Milissa Miller; his siblings, John (Candy) Kuhn, Shirley (Mike) Dobbins and Beverly (Gale) Roth; his brother-in-law, James Applegate; several nieces and nephews and many special friends.
In addition to his parents, Roger is preceded in death by his step-son, Dustin Miller; his granddaughter, Destinee Sherfy; his brother, William "Leo" Kuhn and his sister, Pamela Applegate.
Visitations will be 5 to 8 pm on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. A caring cremation will take place and a memorial service will take place at a later date.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019