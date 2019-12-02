Services
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Kuhn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger E. Kuhn Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger E. Kuhn Sr. Obituary
Roger E. Kuhn Sr.

Philo - Roger E. Kuhn Sr. 64 of Philo, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on December 1, 2019 while under the care of Genesis Hospice at the Morrison House.

Roger was born November 7, 1955 in Zanesville, Ohio. He is the son of the late Hubert "John" and Mary Jane (Starner) Kuhn. He worked as a truck driver for Auto Zone Distribution Warehouse in Zanesville. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and spending time outdoors, most especially he loved spending time with his family and friends.

Roger is survived by his wife Donna Kuhn, whom he married October 12, 2013; his four children, Roger (Heather) Kuhn Jr., Thomas (Whitney) Kuhn, Justin Kuhn and Samantha Kuhn; his several grandchildren; his four great-grandchildren; his step-children, Kim (David) Sherfy, Kelly (Michael) Hupp, Milissa Miller; his siblings, John (Candy) Kuhn, Shirley (Mike) Dobbins and Beverly (Gale) Roth; his brother-in-law, James Applegate; several nieces and nephews and many special friends.

In addition to his parents, Roger is preceded in death by his step-son, Dustin Miller; his granddaughter, Destinee Sherfy; his brother, William "Leo" Kuhn and his sister, Pamela Applegate.

Visitations will be 5 to 8 pm on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. A caring cremation will take place and a memorial service will take place at a later date.

www.farusfh.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -