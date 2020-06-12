Roger Echelberry
Roger Echelberry

Zanesville - Roger Lee Echelberry, 68, of South Zanesville passed away while in the care of the Select Specialty Hospital of Newark on June 12, 2020. He was born in Zanesville on May 16, 1952 to late Bernard and Bernice (Thorla) Echelberry. He retired from Englefield Oil Company, where he worked as a maintenance tech. Roger attended Sugar Grove United Methodist Church and belonged to the Southeastern Ohio Beagle Club.

Roger is survived by his son, Phillip Echelberry, his brothers, Stephen (Cynthia) Echelberry of Frazeyburg, David (Bobbie) Echelberry of Chandlersville, his sister, JoAnn Clements of Zanesville, his special in-laws, Nancy and Delbert Alford, his granddaughter, Paige and his special companion, Alice Williams, and her daughter Lynne Thomas, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Roger is preceded in death by his parents.

Friends and family are welcome to attend calling hours for Roger at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 12 to 2PM. A funeral service will be held at 2PM. Burial will follow at the Duncan Falls Cemetery.






Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
