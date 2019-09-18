|
Roger G. Fleming
Zanesville - Roger Gene Fleming, 66 of Zanesville, died 5:51 PM, Monday, September 16, 2019, at Genesis Hospital CCU in Zanesville, following a brief illness.
He was born Thursday, September 25, 1952, in Zanesville, the son of Charles A. Fleming and Clara M. (Struck) Fleming.
He enjoyed bowling, fishing, golf and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Most of all he loved his work at Starlight Industries.
He is survived by three brothers: William E. (Carolyn) Fleming and Delmar L. (Sandra) Fleming all of Zanesville, and Charles "Chuck" (Sonnie) Fleming of Columbus, several nieces and nephews and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Joseph Fleming.
The family would like to extend their appreciation for all the love and care given to Roger by the staff at Muskingum Residential, and the Starlight Workshop, especially Brad and Janice.
Friends may call from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, September 19, 2019, and 12 Noon - 2:00 PM, Friday, September 20, 2019, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville. A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM, Friday, at the funeral home with Father Martin Ralko officiating. Burial will conclude in the Mount Olive Cemetery, Zanesville. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019