William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
(740) 849-2323
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Roger Gibson Obituary
South Zanesville - Roger C. Gibson, 73, of South Zanesville, passed away suddenly on Sun. April 7, 2019 at Genesis Hospital Emergency Room. He was born on Sept. 12, 1945 in Zanesville, a son of the late Carl and Pauline (Faires) Gibson. He was the former owner of Gibson Meat Packing until its closing in 1991. He then worked at OK Coal, Grief Brothers, and finally at Maysville School District as a bus driver. He served many years on the Maysville School Board and also at the Muskingum Valley Vocational School. He was a 25 year member of the South Zanesville Fire Department and served 25 years on the South Zanesville Council Board. He coached biddy league football, basketball and baseball as well as Babe Ruth Baseball. He enjoyed stock car racing, tractor pulling and horse pulling.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years Carolyn (Joseph) Gibson. Two sons Greg (Amber) Gibson and Michael (Carrie) Gibson. Four grandchildren Kari, Kortney, Jacob, and James. Three great-grandchildren Ayden Gibson, Elly Foster and Finley Foster. Foster brother Ronnie Vandenbark.

Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Wed. April 10, 2019 at WILLIAM THOMPSON & SON FUNERAL HOME 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thur. April 11, 2019 with Rev. Dee Rader officiating. Burial will be in Wesley Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to South Zanesville United Methodist Church. To sign the online guest book please visit

www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 10, 2019
