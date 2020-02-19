Services
Resources
Roger L. McGee

Roger L. McGee Obituary
Roger L. McGee

Zanesville - Roger L. McGee, 81 passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was born September 5, 1938 in Zanesville to the late Floyd and Marcella Anders McGee. He served our country and protected our freedom in the United States Army. He was the owner of McGee Water Well Drilling. He trained and drove standard bred race horses; he also obtained his pilot's license at age 70.

Surviving is his wife Connie Davis McGee; two daughters: Dena and Debbie; a brother Gary McGee; and four grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Nancy.

A memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 4 PM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE.

To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our LOCALLY OWNED caring staff at 740.450.8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
