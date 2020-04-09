Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Boyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger W. Boyer

Roger W. Boyer Obituary
Roger W. Boyer

Zanesville - Roger William Boyer, 81 passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born August 25, 1938 in Portsmouth to the late George and Alice Boyer. He was a long time well known area businessman as the owner of Boyer Insurance. Roger was a member of Westwood Baptist Church and Kiwanis. He enjoyed motorcycles, tennis, sports and camping in his RV. Roger never met a stranger.

Surviving is his wife Darlene Bates Boyer; seven children: Scott (Cindy) Boyer, Kim (Harvey) Nelson, Steve (Sue) Boyer, Todd (Teresa) Boyer, Doris (John) Landers, Jay Boyer and Nick (Tara) Boyer; a sister Julia Delbert; 20 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother George Boyer.

Private graveside services will be held with Pastor Mark Ballmer officiating. THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE has the distinct honor of serving the family at this time.

To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020
