Roger W. Boyer
Zanesville - Roger William Boyer, 81 passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born August 25, 1938 in Portsmouth to the late George and Alice Boyer. He was a long time well known area businessman as the owner of Boyer Insurance. Roger was a member of Westwood Baptist Church and Kiwanis. He enjoyed motorcycles, tennis, sports and camping in his RV. Roger never met a stranger.
Surviving is his wife Darlene Bates Boyer; seven children: Scott (Cindy) Boyer, Kim (Harvey) Nelson, Steve (Sue) Boyer, Todd (Teresa) Boyer, Doris (John) Landers, Jay Boyer and Nick (Tara) Boyer; a sister Julia Delbert; 20 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother George Boyer.
Private graveside services will be held with Pastor Mark Ballmer officiating. THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE has the distinct honor of serving the family at this time.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020