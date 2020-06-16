Roma R. Kimes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roma R. Kimes

Zanesville - Roma R. Kimes, 78 of Zanesville passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Genesis Hospital.

Roma was born in Nelsonville, Ohio on April 29, 1942. He is the son of the late Charles F. and S. Annie (Marks) Kimes.

Roma is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shelby (Miller) Kimes, whom he married November 14, 1960; his six children, Susan (Jim) Jennings, David (Dorothy) Kimes, Laura (David) Ball, Roma Jr. (Sandy) Kimes, Bobby Kimes and Brian (Dawn) Kimes; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Roma is preceded in death by his daughter, Sheila Elizabeth Kimes; his grandson, Aaron Michael Kimes and his brothers and sisters.

Visitations will be 11 to 1 pm on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. Funeral services will be 1 pm. Pastor John Coleman will officiate the services and he will be laid to rest in Duncan Falls Cemetery.

www.farusfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved