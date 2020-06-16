Roma R. KimesZanesville - Roma R. Kimes, 78 of Zanesville passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Genesis Hospital.Roma was born in Nelsonville, Ohio on April 29, 1942. He is the son of the late Charles F. and S. Annie (Marks) Kimes.Roma is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shelby (Miller) Kimes, whom he married November 14, 1960; his six children, Susan (Jim) Jennings, David (Dorothy) Kimes, Laura (David) Ball, Roma Jr. (Sandy) Kimes, Bobby Kimes and Brian (Dawn) Kimes; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.In addition to his parents, Roma is preceded in death by his daughter, Sheila Elizabeth Kimes; his grandson, Aaron Michael Kimes and his brothers and sisters.Visitations will be 11 to 1 pm on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. Funeral services will be 1 pm. Pastor John Coleman will officiate the services and he will be laid to rest in Duncan Falls Cemetery.