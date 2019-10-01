Services
Ronald D. Inman

Roseville - Ronald D. Inman, 73, of Roseville, passed away peacefully, Saturday September 28, 2019 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House. Ron was born on November 7, 1945 in Deavertown to the late Dale Inman and Francine Leroy Inman. He spent most of his life in the Crooksville-Roseville area and worked as an assembler for Rockwell International. Ron is survived by his loving wife, Susan Rider Inman of the home; a son, Rick (Ruth) Inman of Illinois; daughter, Jennifer (Carl) Gadd of North Carolina; grandchildren, Elizabeth Inman, Jarrod Gadd, Amanda Inman, Jacob Gadd, Erik Inman; great grandchild to be, Baby Beem; special "brother and sister," Dave and Ruth Mohler, to which the family has much love and gratitude toward; and his faithful fur companion, Ralph. Per Ron's wishes, cremation has been chosen and no services will take place. If you would like to send a note of condolence, share a memory or sign the online register book, please visit www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Oct. 1, 2019
