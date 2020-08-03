Ronald D. Ross
Adams Mills - Ronald D. Ross, 61, of Adams Mills, Ohio passed away at the Kobacker House in Columbus on Saturday August 1, 2020.
Ron was born in Ironton, Ohio on May 2, 1959 to the late Earl and Mildred (White) Ross. Before his illness, he was working for Smith Concrete as a truck driver and was an active member of the Gospel Hill Church in Warsaw.
He was very good working with his hands, enjoyed carpentry, landscaping, target shooting with his son Rodney and spending time outdoors. Ron would help anyone he could, if he wasn't working, he spent most of his time helping others.
Ron is survived by his devoted wife Kathy A. (Miller) Ross who he married June 30, 1979; one son Rodney (Samantha Pinnick) Ross of New Albany; ten siblings Dale (Linda Sizemore) Ross of Waterloo, Dave (Ilva White) Ross of Center Point, Jim (Sheila) Ross of Waterloo, Barb (Greg) Brown of Waterloo, Carl (Donna) Ross of South Point, Teresa (Travis) Sprouse of Ripley, WV, Lisa (Mark) Staats of Point Pleasant, WV, Tim (Madeline) Ross of Ironton, Steve Ross of Zanesville and Tony Ross of Ashland, KY; numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Helen Brown and brother Jeryl Ross.
Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton, Ohio on Saturday August 8, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM where funeral services will begin at 1:00 PM with Pastor Ron Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Adams Mills Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19, we are requiring visitors coming to the funeral home to wear their own face masks and we will be limiting the number of attendees inside the building.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Ohio Health Foundation, 3430 Ohio Health Parkway, Columbus, Ohio 43202; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
