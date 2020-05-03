Services
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
(740) 743-1652
Calling hours
Thursday, May 7, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Somerset Cemetery
Graveside service
Thursday, May 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Somerset Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Bering
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Daniel Bering

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Daniel Bering Obituary
Ronald Daniel Bering

SOMERSET - Ronald Daniel Bering, 68, of Somerset, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Pickering House Hospice.

Ron was born June 11, 1951 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of the late John A. and Mildred (Lamping) Bering. He retired as a meat cutter from The Kroger Company after 30 years of service from 1985-2015. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion and AHC (Asshole Club).

Ron is survived by his children, Adam Bering of Sugar Grove, Ohio and Tracy (Anthony) Kochur of Newark, Ohio; his grandchildren whom he adored, Cody, Abby and Austin; siblings, John (Barb) Bering of Mt. Healthy, Ohio, Mike (Dorothy) Bering of Eustis, Florida, and Annette (Mark) Johnson of Mt. Perry, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 27 years, Carol Bering; and a brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Jackie Bering.

Friends may call from 10:30-11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Somerset Cemetery where a graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jeff Hawkins officiating.

Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.

www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate from May 3 to May 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -