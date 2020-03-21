|
|
Ronald Doyle Hayes
Zanesville - Ronald Doyle Hayes, 74, of Zanesville passed at 4:39 A.M. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Riverside Methodist Hospital.
He was born on Saturday, January 5, 1946 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of the late Robert H. Hayes and Laura A. Cleary Hayes.
Ronald was a member of North Terrace Church of Christ. He worked at Burnham Foundry for over 38 years. Ron graduated from West Muskingum in 1965. He enjoyed sports and going camping.
Ron is survived by his wife Michelle J. Hayes; a son Ronald L. Hayes and Fiancé Barbara J. Kroneberger; a grandson R.J. Hayes; a sister in law Sharon Hayes and his furry friend, Cruz that will miss him dearly. Ron will also be missed by all his friends.
In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by a brother Robert "Bob" Hayes.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the Zanesville Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions can be made in Ron's name to the .
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Ron's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020