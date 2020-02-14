|
|
Ronald E. Crapo
Clinton - Ronald E. Crapo, 69, of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Union Hospital in Terre Haute.
He was born October 6, 1950, in Zanesville, Ohio, to Burton E. Crapo Sr. and Audrey Hipshire Crapo.
He was a nuclear engineer and also a US Navy veteran, having served during the Viet Nam era. He was a member of the Half Century Club, American Legion Post #140, and a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; his step-mother, Martha Crapo; and a brother, Burton Crapo, Jr.
He is survived by his daughter, Ryan Crapo of Clinton; a son, Shawn Crapo of Nashville, IN; 2 sisters, Rhonda Lilly and Cindy Dowling; 2 brothers, Robert Crapo and Will Crapo; 4 grandchildren, Damon Crapo, Cameron Watson, Elijah Fenner and Lily Fenner; and several friends.
Cremation was chosen. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Frist Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care and arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.fristfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020