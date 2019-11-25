Services
Ronald E. Hoberg Obituary
Ronald E. Hoberg

New Concord - Ronald Eugene Hoberg, 62 passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at his residence. He was born August 31, 1957 in Coshocton to the late Carl and Esther Richardson Hoberg. Ronald retired as a State of Ohio Corrections Officer with the Belmont Correction Institution. After retirement he was employed as a tree trimmer for Tree Top Services. He was a member of Cambridge Lodge #66 F. & A.M. and enjoyed coon hunting and harness racing. He was a member of New Hope Lutheran Church.

Surviving is his four children: Travis Hoberg, Nathan Hoberg, Angie Hoberg and Clayton (Megan) Carpenter; a brother Willie (Shelley) Hoberg; a sister Lisa (Eric) Fuller; a grandson Gannin and the mother of his children Shelly Hoberg.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Carl Hoberg Jr.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cambridge Lodge #66 F. &A.M., 730 Wheeling Avenue, Cambridge, OH 43725.

Calling hours will be 3 to 5PM on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Masonic services will begin at 5PM followed by the funeral service with Pastor Mary Molnar officiating.

To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
