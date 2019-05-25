|
Ronald E. Justice
Crooksville - Ronald Eugene Justice, 75, of Crooksville, passed away Thursday May 23, 2019 at OhioHealth Hospital, Columbus after an extended illness. He was born on February 25, 1944 in New Lexington to the late Edith M. Boring and James A. Justice. Ronald worked as a machinist for Lempco for several years, but his passion was his calling to preach. Ronald was in the ministry for 53 years and was the overseer for Christian Nation Church, USA in Zanesville serving his people for 37 years. He was a true child of God preaching Revivals anywhere he was called from Arizona to Ohio. Ronald was a man of the outdoors where he loved to camp, hunt game and mushrooms and was an avid fisherman. He was known as a storyteller who loved his gardening and spending time with his family. Ronald is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dorothy L. Robbins Justice of the home; sons, John (Brenda) Justice of Zanesville, Ed (Melissa) Justice of Wellston, Kenny (Kaye) Justice of Crooksville; daughter Rhonda Justice of New Concord; grandchildren, Robert, Jason and Beth Justice, Greg (Lisa) Justice, Jessica (Chris) Pluskota, Tyler Justice , Kaitlyn Lafferty and Jacob Lafferty; great grandchildren, Paisley and Presleigh Justice, Brayden Watts and Kyson Justice; a brother, James "Jim Boy" Justice of Zanesville; and special friends, Troy, Darla, Dakota and Sedona Sowers, and Geniva Dawson. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Sandra Lynn Justice. Calling hours will be held Sunday May 26, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm and Monday May 27 from 4pm to 8pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will be held Tuesday May 28 at 11:00 am with Rev. Carl Eisenhart officiating. Burial will follow in Rehoboth Cemetery. You may sign the online register book, light a candle or send a note of condolence at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder from May 25 to May 26, 2019