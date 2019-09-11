|
Ronald E. Rollins
Zanesville - Ronald E. Rollins, 77, of Zanesville, passed away at 6:34 P.M. on Monday, September 9, 2019, surrounded by his family, at Select Specialty Hospital, Newark. He was born December 30, 1941, in Columbus, a son of Forest Ruth Shepard Rollins of Zanesville and the late Homer Rollins. He was a 1960 graduate of Zanesville High School and had thirty one years of service as owner/operator of Standard Oil Company (SOHIO) then retiring in 1998 from OK Coal and Concrete. Ronald was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, Lodge of Amity, and #0005 Amrou Grotto. What he loved the most was spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren's sporting events over the years and old car shows in the area.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Carol Lee Littick Rollins; two daughters, Cindy (Chris) Nelson of Dublin and Christy (JD) Gutridge of Gratiot; five grandchildren, Lacey (Orlando) Harrier, Carley (Tyler) German, Austin Gutridge and his fiancée Leighanne Bollinger, Lindsey Nelson, and Amanda Nelson; four great-grandchildren, Thomas John Harrier, Cali German, Bella German, and baby girl Harrier on the way; two brothers, John (Faye) Rollins and Dennis (Patsy) Rollins; a brother-in-law, Dean Reed; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE and one hour prior to funeral services to be held at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 400 Pleasant Grove Road, Zanesville at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, September 13, 2019, with Rev. Gordon J. Ferguson officiating. He will be laid to rest at New Hope Cemetery, Adamsville.
Our family would like to thank the staff at Select Specialty Hospital of Newark for their excellent care and kindness during Ron's stay.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 400 Pleasant Grove Road, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com , follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 11, 2019