Services
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald E. Sullivan


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald E. Sullivan Obituary
Ronald E. Sullivan

Zanesville - Ronald Eugene "Ron" Sullivan, 75 of Junction City, passed away peacefully at his residence on February 7, 2019.

Ron was born and raised in Zanesville on November 19, 1943. He is the son of Carl Sullivan of Zanesville and the late Ruth A. (Eppley) Sullivan. He retired from Andy Bricker Trucking Company in Columbus. He was an antique dealer and avid sportsman. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He attended Victory Hill Church in Carrol, Ohio.

In addition to his father, Ron is survived by his wife of 56 years, Pamela "Sue" (Adams) Sullivan, whom he married June 3, 1962; his children, Rhonda Jean (Timothy) Collins of Lancaster, Rick Allen (Jennifer) Sullivan of Zanesville, Randy (Tanya) Sullivan of Logan, Keith Russell Sullivan of Zanesville and Gregory Lee Sullivan of Junction City; his grandchildren, Ryan (Mary) Hallquist, Machala Collins, Zachary Sullivan, Emily Sullivan, Chase Sullivan, Brittany (Corey) Gray, Casey Sullivan and Austin Sullivan; his seven great-grandchildren and his siblings, Dianna Kay Kirkpatrick and Terry Lee (Patti) Sullivan; His Step-Sister, Dawn Elizabeth Greulich (Claude) and Step-Brother, David Kevin Sullivan.

In addition to his mother, Ron is preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Tracey Ann Sullivan.

Visitations will be 2 to 5 pm on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home, 383 Main Street, Duncan Falls, Ohio. Funeral Services will be 11 am, Monday at the Funeral Home with Pastor Wes Kidwell officiating. He will be laid to rest in Duncan Falls Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.