|
|
Ronald E. Sullivan
Zanesville - Ronald Eugene "Ron" Sullivan, 75 of Junction City, passed away peacefully at his residence on February 7, 2019.
Ron was born and raised in Zanesville on November 19, 1943. He is the son of Carl Sullivan of Zanesville and the late Ruth A. (Eppley) Sullivan. He retired from Andy Bricker Trucking Company in Columbus. He was an antique dealer and avid sportsman. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He attended Victory Hill Church in Carrol, Ohio.
In addition to his father, Ron is survived by his wife of 56 years, Pamela "Sue" (Adams) Sullivan, whom he married June 3, 1962; his children, Rhonda Jean (Timothy) Collins of Lancaster, Rick Allen (Jennifer) Sullivan of Zanesville, Randy (Tanya) Sullivan of Logan, Keith Russell Sullivan of Zanesville and Gregory Lee Sullivan of Junction City; his grandchildren, Ryan (Mary) Hallquist, Machala Collins, Zachary Sullivan, Emily Sullivan, Chase Sullivan, Brittany (Corey) Gray, Casey Sullivan and Austin Sullivan; his seven great-grandchildren and his siblings, Dianna Kay Kirkpatrick and Terry Lee (Patti) Sullivan; His Step-Sister, Dawn Elizabeth Greulich (Claude) and Step-Brother, David Kevin Sullivan.
In addition to his mother, Ron is preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Tracey Ann Sullivan.
Visitations will be 2 to 5 pm on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home, 383 Main Street, Duncan Falls, Ohio. Funeral Services will be 11 am, Monday at the Funeral Home with Pastor Wes Kidwell officiating. He will be laid to rest in Duncan Falls Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 9, 2019