Ronald E. Wilson Obituary
Ronald E. Wilson

Crooksville - Ronald E. Wilson, 65, of Crooksville, passed away unexpectedly April 29, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness. He was born in Zanesville, Ohio on September 7, 1954 to the late Joseph E. Wilson and Wilma Jean Crooks Wilson. Ron was a member of the United States Army, a 20-year member of the Somerset American Legion Post 58 and the Crooksville Eagles Aerie 1979 before its closure. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting mushrooms, squirrels and his favorite, Coon hunting. Ron is survived by his sisters, Jo Ann (Matt Wheeler) Fleming and Kimberly (Brian) Spring both of Crooksville; nephew, Kyle (Kathleen) Fleming; niece, Leigh Spring; great niece and nephew, Eleanor Fleming and James Fleming; special friends, Paul and Mickey Williams. No services will be observed at this time. You may sign the register book, share a memory or send a note of condolence at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
