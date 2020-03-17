|
|
Ronald Eugene Swope
Zanesville - Ronald Eugene Swope, 79, of Zanesville, died at 12:20 P.M. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at his home. He was born July 20, 1940, in Zanesville, a son of the late Russell E. and Thelma Mae Hiles Swope. He was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. Ronald was an electrician at Stewart-Glapat Corporation and a member of Market Street Baptist Church. He loved Jesus, taught Sunday school for twenty years, and was a good Christian man. He liked to tinker around the garage working on old radios and was an avid coin collector. His granddaughter was the twinkle of his eye.
He is survived by his wife of fifty nine years, Ruth E. Duemmel Swope, who he married October 28, 1961; a son, Randall Swope; two granddaughters, Shelby and Aniya; a sister, Margaret McConnell; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Russell Swope; a brother-in-law, Bob McConnell; a sister-in-law, Margaret Duemmel; and mother and father-in-law, Margaret and Herman Duemmel.
Private funeral services will be held with Ronald's brother-in-law, Mr. Richard Duemmel officiating at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE OHIO. He will be laid to rest at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville with full Military Honors accorded to him by the United States Army in conjunction with the VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and the American Legion Post 29.
A video of the service will be posted to BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME Facebook page at a later date.
To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020