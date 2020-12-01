Ronald Eugene Wagstaff
New Port Richey, FL - Ronald Eugene Wagstaff Sr., 77, of Zanesville, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Trinity Memorial Hospital, Trinity Florida.
Our beloved father, son, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a friend to many, was born June 30, 1943 in Zanesville. Son of his beloved mother, Lucille Wagstaff and Dolph Wagstaff, Sr.
Ronald attended school in Zanesville and joined the Navy in September 1961 and was honorably discharged in September 1967. He is survived by his sons, Ronald E. Wagstaff, Jr. of Loveland, Colorado, and Richard D. Wagstaff of New Port Richey, Florida; his sister, Carol Williams of Orlando, Florida; half-brother, Randy Wagstaff of Zanesville; two grandsons, Nathan Wagstaff and Chance Rouke; three great-grandchildren, Haley, Tanner and Brodie; his girlfriend, Sylvia Hornbuckle; and many friends whose lives he has touched.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dolph Wagstaff, Jr.; a sister, Shirley Young; and his beloved Callie.
Ronald Wagstaff was loved by many and enjoyed helping others through tough times. He loved his furry friends and loved feeding his squirrels that literally came to the door for him to feed. He spent the last days with Sylvia and dancing at his favorite beach club.
Friends and family may call from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with Mr. William L. Meaige officiating. He will be laid to rest at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville, Ohio. Full Military Honors will be accorded to him by the United States Navy in conjunction with the VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and the American Legion Post 29.
To send a note of condolence or to order flowers visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com
