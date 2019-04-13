Services
Ross-Frash Funeral Home – Roseville
33 North Main Street
Roseville, OH 43777
(740) 697-7777
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ross-Frash Funeral Home – Roseville
33 North Main Street
Roseville, OH 43777
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ross-Frash Funeral Home – Roseville
33 North Main Street
Roseville, OH 43777
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Ross-Frash Funeral Home – Roseville
33 North Main Street
Roseville, OH 43777
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Brydon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald J. Brydon


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald J. Brydon Obituary
Ronald J. Brydon

Roseville - Ronald Joseph Brydon, 77, of Roseville (Ironspot) passed away Thursday April 11, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare in Zanesville. Born July 24, 1941 in Johnstown, Pa., he was the son of the late Robert and Agnes Girdritis Brydon. Ronald was the owner and operator of B & B Cast Stone for over 50 years, opening it with Richard Baker. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict where he served as a heavy vehicle driver and served in the Pennsylvania National Guard for 8 years. Ron was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed spending time outdoors. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rebecca Hart Brydon of the home; son, Ronald J. "RJ" (Lolla) Brydon Jr of Zanesville ; daughter, Melinda (Lewis) Miller of Roseville; grandchildren, Corey (Maggie), Chase, Charlie (Karen), Ashley and Jerrod; great grandchildren, Ellie, Lillie, Carrie, Gavin, Ayden, Shawn, Ava, Robert and Morgan; a brother, Russell Brydon of Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Robert Brydon. Calling hours will be held Monday April 15, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 33 N. Main Street, Roseville, where funeral services will be held Tuesday April 16, 2019 at 11:00 am with Pastor Albert Laese officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery with military honors. You may sign the online register book, light a candle or send a note of condolence at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ross-Frash Funeral Home – Roseville
Download Now