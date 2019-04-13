|
|
Ronald J. Brydon
Roseville - Ronald Joseph Brydon, 77, of Roseville (Ironspot) passed away Thursday April 11, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare in Zanesville. Born July 24, 1941 in Johnstown, Pa., he was the son of the late Robert and Agnes Girdritis Brydon. Ronald was the owner and operator of B & B Cast Stone for over 50 years, opening it with Richard Baker. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict where he served as a heavy vehicle driver and served in the Pennsylvania National Guard for 8 years. Ron was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed spending time outdoors. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rebecca Hart Brydon of the home; son, Ronald J. "RJ" (Lolla) Brydon Jr of Zanesville ; daughter, Melinda (Lewis) Miller of Roseville; grandchildren, Corey (Maggie), Chase, Charlie (Karen), Ashley and Jerrod; great grandchildren, Ellie, Lillie, Carrie, Gavin, Ayden, Shawn, Ava, Robert and Morgan; a brother, Russell Brydon of Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Robert Brydon. Calling hours will be held Monday April 15, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 33 N. Main Street, Roseville, where funeral services will be held Tuesday April 16, 2019 at 11:00 am with Pastor Albert Laese officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery with military honors. You may sign the online register book, light a candle or send a note of condolence at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019