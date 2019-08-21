|
Ronald James Hooper
Dresden - Ronald James Hooper, 81, of rural Dresden passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019. The son of the late James Henry Hooper and Helen Margueite (Robbins) Hooper, he was born December 3, 1937 in Zanesville, Ohio. He graduated from Cumberland High School in 1955 and was a member of the varsity basketball team.
On November 2, 1959, he married Dixie Lee (Ball) Hooper, who survives. He is also survived by his sons, Klayton (Bernadine Gutierrez) Hooper of Ottoville, Ohio and Kevin (Sherri Baldino) Hooper of Leesburg, Ohio; granddaughters, Tiffani (Nick) Mihm of Van Wert, Ohio, Sydney and Ava Hooper of Leesburg, OH; and great-grandchildren, Dancia Taylor and Braxton Mihm; many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Ruthann Hooper, Wilma Jean (Bernard) Fisher, and Dorothy (Robert) Speakman; brothers-in-law, Jim Ball, Jerry Ball, and Larry Moore.
His life was his farm, which he purchased in 1962 and where he raised beef cattle, hay, a big garden every year and a few chickens. He farmed because he loved it and so his family would never go hungry and we never did. He worked in sales at the The Roekel Co., in Zanesville from 1955-2000.
He attended Prospect UMC, in rural Madison Township between Dresden and Adamsville, where a memorial service will take place on Sunday, August 25, at 2 pm with Rev. Sharon Williamson officiating.
Published in the Times Recorder from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019