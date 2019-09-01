|
Ronald Lee ("Ronnie") Cookson
Zanesville - (11-7-36 to 3-12-19)
Ronald Lee ("Ronnie") Cookson passed away on March 12, 2019 in Zanesville, Ohio. Ronnie was born on November 7, 1936, in Roseville, Ohio, to Gerald ("Bubby") Cookson and Mary Alice Cookson. Ronnie's paternal grandmother Ethel Bash Cookson operated Cookson Restaurant in Roseville from 1932 to 1957. Ronnie started working in the restaurant when he was eight years old. Ronnie's father owned and operated Cookson Pottery (1944-1994) in Roseville. After his parent's deaths (1966 and 1969), Ronnie operated the pottery until 1994. Ronnie married June Beatrice "Nana" Smith on February 24, 1962. June predeceased Ronnie on November 2, 2007. Ron and June raised two of June's nieces, Rachel Smith and Denise Smith, as daughters. Ronnie's only aunt, Margaret Opal Cookson Lippold (1916-2007) had three daughters (Ron's cousins) Mary Lippold Elvick, Catherine Lippold Rolf and Carol Lippold Webber, all of whom reside in Sacramento, CA. Ronnie's nephew Ron Cook and wife Becky assisted Ron and were faithful friends in his later years. Ronnie's sense of humor, generosity, friendship, knowledge about Roseville, and great story telling will be missed. He was loved by family and friends. He loved his little home town of Roseville Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Roseville, Ohio. Ronnie's great grandfather turned the first spade of earth at the groundbreaking ceremonies for St. Paul's. Any inquiries may be directed to Mary Elvick, Sacramento (Carmichael), California, (916) 974-0593.
