|
|
Ronald Lee Suttles Jr
Zanesville - Ronald Lee Suttles Jr, 34, of Zanesville, formerly of Roseville, passed away Friday March 13, 2020 at his residence. He was born on October 15, 1985 in Zanesville to Ronald Suttles Sr and the late Kathy Allen Armbrust, but was raised by Donna (Robert) Mayer, who he lovingly called "mom." Ron was a 2004 graduate of Crooksville High School and loved hunting, fishing and 4 wheeling. He was formerly employed in landscaping with Antritt's Lawn Sensations and worked in construction. Ron lived for spending every minute he could singing, laughing and playing with his children. He leaves behind his adoring 2 children, Chandler Lee Suttles, Lillie Jane Suttles and 2 daughters from a previous relationship; his father, Ronald (Suzan) Suttles Sr; parents, Donna (Robert) Mayer; brother, Donald Allen (Dawn) Suttles; sisters, Kayla Elizabeth (Doug Lane) Suttles and Shawna Zimmerman; nieces, Mia and Nevaeh Suttles; nephews, Cam and Dash Zimmerman; step father, Jeff Armbrust; Tiffany Pierce Suttles, the mother of his children; several aunts, uncles and cousins that loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen Armbrust, who died January 18, 2019; maternal grandparents, Donald Allen and Elizabeth "Maggie" Allen Chappelear; Oran Chappelear; paternal grandparents, Lloyd Suttles and Nora Faye Suttles; and special uncle, Billy Jo Suttles. Private family services will be observed with Pastor Albert Laese officiating. You may sign the online register book, send a note of condolence or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020