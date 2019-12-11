|
|
Ronald Lee Woodyard
Ronald Lee Woodyard 83, of McConnelsville passed away at 6:10 p.m. December 10, 2019 at Riverside Landing in McConnelsville. He was born December 19, 1935 in Morgan County the son of the late Graydon Woodyard and Mary Farnsworth Woodyard. He was retired from McGraw Edison, United Technology in Zanesville and was a member of the Stockport Church of Christ. He is survived by two sons Terry (Deb) Woodyard of Zanesville and Mike (Cinda) Woodyard of McConnelsville; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren; sister Donna Gilliland of McConnelsville, brother Larry Woodyard of Stockport. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Freda McKibben Woodyard , sister Dorothy Schmittover, brother Gail Woodyard. Friends may call 11:00a.m. to 1:00p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville where services will follow at 1:00p.m. with Pastor Greg Marquis officiating. He will be laid to rest beside his wife in Stockport Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Stockport Church of Christ. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www,miller-huck.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019