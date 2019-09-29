Services
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Paxson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald "Spider" Paxson Sr.


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald "Spider" Paxson Sr. Obituary
Ronald "Spider" Paxson, Sr.

Zanesville - Ronald J. "Spider" Paxson Sr., 65, of Zanesville, died at 3:22 PM on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Genesis Hospice- Morrison House, Zanesville. He was born September 5, 1954, in St. Petersburg, Florida, to the late Clarence "Red" and Mary Wells Paxson. He retired as a truck driver for over 20 years from JB Hunt. "Spider" consistently went to The Barn from 11:00AM to 5:00 PM every day to socialize with his friends. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, college football (Ohio State Buckeyes) and Pro Football especially the Minnesota Vikings.

Surviving are a son, Ronnie (Shania) Paxson of Zanesville; a granddaughter, Riley Paxson; and a brother, Robert (Connie) Paxson.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Michael "Sheets" Paxson.

Friends and family may call from 6-8 PM on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Chaplain Nathan Nordine officiating. Ronald will be laid to rest at Fultonham Cemetery, Fultonham, Ohio beside his beloved son, Michael "Sheets" Paxson.

To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now