Ronald "Spider" Paxson, Sr.
Zanesville - Ronald J. "Spider" Paxson Sr., 65, of Zanesville, died at 3:22 PM on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Genesis Hospice- Morrison House, Zanesville. He was born September 5, 1954, in St. Petersburg, Florida, to the late Clarence "Red" and Mary Wells Paxson. He retired as a truck driver for over 20 years from JB Hunt. "Spider" consistently went to The Barn from 11:00AM to 5:00 PM every day to socialize with his friends. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, college football (Ohio State Buckeyes) and Pro Football especially the Minnesota Vikings.
Surviving are a son, Ronnie (Shania) Paxson of Zanesville; a granddaughter, Riley Paxson; and a brother, Robert (Connie) Paxson.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Michael "Sheets" Paxson.
Friends and family may call from 6-8 PM on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Chaplain Nathan Nordine officiating. Ronald will be laid to rest at Fultonham Cemetery, Fultonham, Ohio beside his beloved son, Michael "Sheets" Paxson.
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 29, 2019