Ronald Robert Clark
Norwich - Ronald Robert Clark, 90, was called Home to the Lord on Thursday, February 20, 2020 while in the loving presence of his family. He was born on January 4, 1930 to Leo and Helen (Wehr) Clark in Noble County, Ohio. Ronald married the love of his life, Jean, on August 27, 1949. Ronald was an area farmer who also worked as a mold maker, retiring in 1993 from Anchor Glass. Ronald was a member of the Church of Christ of New Concord.
He is survived by his daughters Sandra McMackins of Boston, Vicki (John) Revennaugh of Chandlersville, and Joyce (Mark) Aebi of Lancaster, he also leaves behind, 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; his sister, Edith (Robert) Hardy of Chandlersville.
Ronald is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Jean Clark, who passed away on February 20, 2019, and his sisters, Eva Mullins of Norwich, and Wanda Morris of Cambridge.
Friends and family are welcome to attend Calling Hours at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM. There will be an additional calling hour for Ronald on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Church of Christ of New Concord at 12 PM. Services will be held at 1 PM, with Terry Townsend attending. Burial will follow at the St. Paul Cemetery in Sonora. The family requests that in Lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ronald's memory to the New Concord Church of Christ, PO Box 65, New Concord, OH 43762 or the Chandlersville Church of Christ, 9075 Chandlersville Rd, Chandlersville, OH 43727. Farus Funeral Home of New Concord is caring for the family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020