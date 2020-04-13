Services
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Cambridge - Ronald E. Roberts, 83 of Cambridge, passed away April 13, 2020 at Cambridge Developmental Center where he lived since 1977.

He was born December 21, 1936 in Glouster, OH, son of the late, Earl E. Roberts and Pauline E. Banker Roberts.

He is survived by his siblings, Ralph Roberts, Russell Roberts, Shirley Harris, Betty Shaffer, and Carolyn Bethel; several nieces and nephews; and his family at Cambridge Developmental Center.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Judy Goff.

Due to current restrictions under state guidelines private graveside services will take place at Wesley Union Cemetery.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
