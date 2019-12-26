|
Ronald Rodgers
Fultonham - Ronald Eugene Rodgers, 63, of Fultonham, died at 2:00 a.m. Wed. Dec. 25, 2019 at Country Lane Gardens. He was born on May 11, 1956 in Zanesville, a son of Elda Rodgers of Fultonham and the late Frederick Rodgers. In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sisters Sandra Campbell and Rebecca Rodgers both of Fultonham. One son Trevor Rodgers of Logan. No calling hours will be held. A cremation is taking place and a private memorial service will be held at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or the . To sign the online guest book visit
