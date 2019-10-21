|
Ronald "Ron" S. Noland
NEWARK - A memorial service for Ronald "Ron" S. Noland, 73, of Newark, will be held on Saturday, October 26, at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Newark.
Ron passed away unexpectedly on October 16, 2019 in Newark, Ohio. He was born December 4,1945 in Zanesville, Ohio.
Ron was a Philo High School graduate. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966-68 during the Vietnam era stationed in Korea. In 1963 he was employed with Big Bear in Zanesville and was transferred to Newark as a Produce Manager after the military. He retired in 1998 and went back to work part-time with Giant Eagle until 2012. Full obit: www.hendersonvanatta.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019