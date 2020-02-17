Services
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Sarbaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Sarbaugh


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Sarbaugh

Norwich - Ronald E. Sarbaugh, 84, of Norwich, died at 2:47 P.M. on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at his home. He was born December 30, 1935, in Muskingum County, a son of the late Eugene R. and Leela Gail Moore Sarbaugh. He graduated from Adamsville High School and was a member of Fairview Methodist Church in Adamsville. Ronald was a bricklayer, school bus driver, and lifetime farmer.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Marilyn Browning Sarbaugh, whom he married June 12, 1954; five children, Darla Dee Neptune, Jimmy Lyle Sarbaugh, Jerry Gene (Lisa) Sarbaugh, Holly Jean Barnes, and Ted Mac Sarbaugh; twelve grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an aunt, Mildred Piper.

Friends and family may call from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, February 21, 2020, with Pastors Bill Pitman and Jim Williams officiating. He will be laid to rest at New Hope Cemetery, Adamsville.

To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now