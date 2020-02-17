|
|
Ronald Sarbaugh
Norwich - Ronald E. Sarbaugh, 84, of Norwich, died at 2:47 P.M. on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at his home. He was born December 30, 1935, in Muskingum County, a son of the late Eugene R. and Leela Gail Moore Sarbaugh. He graduated from Adamsville High School and was a member of Fairview Methodist Church in Adamsville. Ronald was a bricklayer, school bus driver, and lifetime farmer.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Marilyn Browning Sarbaugh, whom he married June 12, 1954; five children, Darla Dee Neptune, Jimmy Lyle Sarbaugh, Jerry Gene (Lisa) Sarbaugh, Holly Jean Barnes, and Ted Mac Sarbaugh; twelve grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an aunt, Mildred Piper.
Friends and family may call from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, February 21, 2020, with Pastors Bill Pitman and Jim Williams officiating. He will be laid to rest at New Hope Cemetery, Adamsville.
To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020