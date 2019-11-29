|
|
Ronald Shaffer
Zanesville - Ronald Edwin Shaffer, 66 of Zanesville passed away Thursday November 28, 2019 at Genesis Hospital. He was born January 6, 1953 in Zanesville a son of the late Carter E. and Delores Stoneking Shaffer. He was a 1972 graduate of Philo High School and proudly served his country and protected our freedoms while serving in the United States Marine Corp from 1972-1974 and served six years in the reserves. He worked at the Longaberger basket company for several years. Ronald enjoyed nature especially feeding the birds, hunting, fishing, hunting mushrooms and berry picking.
Ronald was a family man who loved his family very much. Surviving is his beloved wife Karla Bekoscke Shaffer; two daughters Kim (David) Matthews and Debbie (Corey) Blanton; one brother Donald (Wanda) Shaffer; two sisters Norma (Dan) Woerner and Joyce (Karl "Bud") Sasser and 6 grandchildren Mackenzie, Rylie, Ayden, Cooper, Wyatt and Desiree; one great grandchild Jayden along with many loved nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother Jerry.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 on Monday December 2, 2019 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 11am Tuesday December 3, 2019 in the Snouffer Chapel with full military honors. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.
To send a note of condolence to the Shaffer family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our locally owned caring staff at 740.450.8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019