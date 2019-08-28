|
Ronald Smith
Crooksville - Ronald L. Smith 85 of Crooksville went home to be with the Lord on Monday August 26, 2019 at Highland Oak's in McConnelsville.
Ron was born in Rose Farm, Ohio on December 23, 1933 to the late Frank and Dorothy Olds Smith. He was a graduate of York High School in Deavertown and was the former owner of Kinkaid's Clothing store in Crooksville. Ron's love for people and the Lord really flourished around the store, he could always be seen smiling, helping with sizes, or piercing the ears of most of the girls in town. Ron went on to work for Perry County Metropolitan Housing for many years. He was a dedicated member of Iliff Church and enjoyed ministering to people and helping with the food pantry. Ron served our Country and protected our freedom the United States Air Force.
He is survived by a daughter Sheree (Ross) Poling, two sons : Jeffrey A. Smith and Stephan C. Smith, two granddaughters: Dina (Johnnie) Searles and Stephanie (Ryan) Gill, great grandchildren: Noah, Jordan, Camryn, Toby, Andrew, Skyler, and Curtiss, and a sister Joyce (Clifford) Wayne.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by the love of his life his wife Donna Lou Bess Smith, two brothers Mike Smith and Larry Smith, three sisters: Molly Spring, Judy Harper, and Mary Jo Colligan.
Visitation will be from 3-6pm on Friday August 30 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Funeral service will follow at 6pm in the Snouffer Chapel with Rev. John Sellers officiating. To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 28, 2019