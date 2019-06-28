Ronald W. Ketcham



Mesa, Arizona - Ronald W. Ketcham, age 85, of Mesa, Arizona passed away 5:23 a.m. on June 25, 2019, at Mariposa Point of Mesa.



He was born Feb. 18, 1934, in Zanesville, Ohio, to the late Floyd F. & Inez B. Allen Ketcham, and was the younger of two sons. Also preceding him in death was his wife of 49 years, Myrna Eileen (Wagner) Ketcham; and his brother Kenneth R. Ketcham.



He was a retired Industrial Engineer from Gould/Westinghouse in Cleveland, Ohio and RCA in Marlborough, Mass., Camden, NJ, and Cambridge, Ohio. Before that he worked at Clarksburg Paper Co. (part of Hazel Atlas Glass Co.)



He was a graduate of Lash High School, Class of 1953. He was a member of the Zanesville Jaycees in the early 1960's. He was a member of the Painesville, Ohio Elks #549, and a member of the Elks in Tempe, AZ.



Surviving are his daughter, Rhonda J. Lang & husband Michael, two grandsons, Bryan (Anne) Lang of Snowflake, AZ, and Jason (Ashley) Lang of Katy, TX; great-grandchildren twins Brooklynn & Brynlynn Lang of Snowflake, AZ, Molly & Piper Lang of Katy, TX; extended family of great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law Lila Ketcham of Easton, Md.; sister-in-law Peggy Swingle of Gahanna, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.



Friends and family may call from 2:00 - 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, July 1, 2019, with Rev. John Kay Jr. officiating. He will be laid to rest at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville.



Published in the Times Recorder on June 28, 2019