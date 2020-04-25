Services
Ronald "Ron" Wolcott Obituary
Ronald "Ron" Wolcott

1967-2020

Ronald Brian Wolcott, age 52, of Canal Winchester, OH, passed away suddenly at home due to an unexpected cardiac event on April 22, 2020. Ron was a loving husband and father who leaves behind his devoted wife Kamala Counts Wolcott, son Jacob, and daughters Seneca Trott and Andrea; father Roger; siblings Don (Becky), Mark (Stephanie), Angie (Randy) Spence, Shawn DuBoe; mother-in-law Sue Counts; sister-in-law Lisa Lynn Counts; brother-in-law Eric (Lisa) Counts; numerous nieces and nephews; and many longtime close friends. He's preceded in death by Marty DuBoe Muncie and Robert "Gramps" Bowman. Come celebrate Ron's life at the walk thru showing on Tuesday, April 28th from 11a-2p at Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home in Groveport, OH. All are welcome to join the procession from either the funeral home or Birch Tavern. The car and motorcycle procession will begin at 2:30pm and travel from the funeral home to the graveside service at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens with Dr. Todd Marrah and Dr. T. Ronald Sams officiating. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to in Ron's name. To view the complete obituary visit https://www.orwoodyard.com/obituaries/
Published in the Times Recorder & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -