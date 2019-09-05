|
Ronnie Gene Hughes
SOMERSET - Ronnie Gene "Beaner" Hughes, 87, of Somerset, formerly of Mount Perry, passed away peacefully at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Fairview Assisted Living in New Lexington, Ohio.
Gene was born May 27, 1932 in Pickerington, Ohio to the late Frank Hayes and Olive Virginia "Goff" Hughes. Gene was a heavy equipment operator, retiring from Central Silica in Glassrock and was Protestant by faith. He was also a farmer, home remodeler and lumberjack. He and Jeanie kept most of the area residents in firewood for many years. Gene knew only one speed, but slow and steady got a lot of work done. And work was all Gene knew. He loved being in a tractor seat more than anything else, except maybe eating. His favorites were livers and gizzards smothered in sausage gravy, and big juicy steaks. However, Gene never turned his nose up to any food. Gene was always smiling, joking, laughing and making others smile. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and his loving family.
Gene is survived by a daughter, Robin (Terry) Barnes of Zanesville; One granddaughter, Amber Christy of Somerset and her father, Scott, of Marietta, Ohio; one brother, Jim (Hattie) Hughes of Mount Perry; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, David and Peggy Helser of Somerset.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jean Hughes.
No calling hours will be observed and a caring cremation will take place. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 in Somerset Cemetery with Pastor David Helser officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fairview Assisted Living, 5550 St. Rt. 37, New Lexington, Ohio 43764.
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.
www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 5, 2019