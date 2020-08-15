Ronnie "Ron" Penrod



Seminole, FL - 80, of Seminole, Florida passed away August 12, 2020. He was born on May 20, 1940 in Corning , Ohio to John Harvey Ethelbert and Katherine (Searles) Penrod. He graduated from Corning High School in 1958 and he then went to Ohio State University. Ron had a long employment with Uniroyal INC. as a color scientist from 1965 until 1991. In Fremont, Ohio is where Ron coached swimming at the local YMCA. His hobbies included computer science and enjoyed working on personal projects. Ronnie is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Jeanette Penrod, son Dr. Robert Lee Penrod, and by many loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by son Randal Lee Penrod.









