Crooksville - Rosa M. "Honey" Ewing Rupe, 95, of Crooksville, passed away peacefully in the early hours of February 1, 2020 surround by loving family. She was the daughter of the late Raymond C. and Edna F. (Aumiller) Ewing, born in Mason, West Va., on August 11, 1924. Rosa was a graduate at Muskingum Area Techincal College earning her LPN and later attend Hocking Tech, where she received her certification as a Registered Nurse. She was employed at a few local nursing homes and retired from Heartland Farfield. Rosa was the proud mother of 8 children and devoted most of her time and love to her family. She enjoyed reading and cooking. Rosa was a member of the Crooksville Free Methodist Church and was strong in her faith. She is survived by sons, Gary (Sue) Rupe and Raymond Earl (Diane Briggs) Rupe; daughters, Margie (Robert) Wiseman, Barbara (Fred) Ferguson, Paula (Mark) Dusenberry and Karen (Bud) Wiggins; 25 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; several great great grandchildren and many great-great-great grandchildren; sisters, Stella Watts, Ella Dalrymple and Norma Cannon; son-in-law, Neil King. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wade B. Rupe; son, David Randall Rupe; daughter, Rebecca King; brothers, Earl Ewing and Raymond Ewing Jr.; sisters, Etta Goff and Clara Zink. Calling hours will be held from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm Tuesday February 4, 2020 at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where services will be held at 11am Wednesday February 5, 2020. Burial will follow in Mt. Horeb Cemetery. You may sign the online register book, send a note of condolence or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020