Rose A. Kennedy
Adamsville - Rose Ann "Rose" Kennedy, 88, of Adamsville, Ohio went home to be with her heavenly father on Monday, September 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 28, 1931, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Dwight and Mary (Chapman) Wycoff. Rose retired from Elder Beerman where she enjoyed helping and getting to know her customers. Rose loved her country home and nature especially taking walks in the country with her family, sitting on the swing on her back porch, and birdwatching. Rose loved to travel and frequently talked about the many memories made during her travels with her family. She especially loved the ocean and her favorite vacation spot was St. Pete Beach, Florida. Rose was a resilient woman. She was a woman of great faith and exemplified strength, compassion, and kindness. Rose loved her family so much and expressed that love in various ways.
Rose is survived by many beloved family members and friends, including her son, Michael "Mickey" (Sue) Kennedy of Adamsville; her daughter, Sandra (Sandy) Kennedy of Lewis Center, OH; two grandsons, Jamie (Joy) Kennedy of Nashport and Joey (Amy) Kennedy of Zanesville; four great-grandchildren, Evan, Bexley, Samuel "Sam", and Liam; and her best friend of many years, Karen Meyers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of forty four years, William Kennedy, Jr., and a sister, Ruth Agin.
Rose left a significant impact on her family, friends, and so many others who were blessed to know her. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten. Her memory and the positive impact she had on the lives of so many will live on forever.
No calling hours or services will be held. A Cremation has taken place. BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, the area's only crematory owned by Funeral Directors were entrusted with all arrangements.
