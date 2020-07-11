Rose Ann Bartoli
Zanesville - Rose Ann Bartoli, age 85, of Zanesville, died 8:42 PM, Friday, July 10, 2020, at Genesis Morrison House Hospice in Zanesville.
She was born Monday, November 26, 1934, in Zanesville, the daughter of Joseph Nocera and Maria (Bartolo) Nocera. She was married on Saturday, April 7, 1956, to Antonio Bartoli who preceded her in death on Monday, May 28, 2001.
Rose was a homemaker and a loving and caring mother and grandmother who enjoyed the time she spent with her family. She was lovingly called "Rosie" by those how knew and loved her. She assisted her daughter, Lisa at the Dining Car Restaurant for many years.
Rose is survived by four daughters: Theresa ( John) Estep of Philo, Sandra Bartoli, Lisa (Jeff) Bartoli-Finkbeiner and Mary (Don) Rice all of Zanesville; many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren and her former son-in-law , Marty Hanlin; and nephew Joseph J. (Laura) Nocera, Chicago, IL.
In addition to her parents and husband , Rose was preceded in death by one daughter: Rosemary Gonda and three siblings: Grace Muscolo, Russell Nocera and Joseph (Sherry) Nocera.
Donations may be made in her honor to The Alzheimer's Association
, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215 or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 100 West Old Wilson Ridge Road #118, Worthington, OH 43085.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 PM on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH. A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the funeral home, with Pastor John Alice officiating. Due to current health concerns, family and friends are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. A private family burial will be held in the Mt Calvary Cemetery at a later date. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
.