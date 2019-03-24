Services
Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home
2318 Maple Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
740-452-8466
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home
2318 Maple Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home
2318 Maple Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home
2318 Maple Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Isch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose F. Isch


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rose F. Isch Obituary
Rose F. Isch

Zanesville - Rose F. Isch, 89 of Zanesville died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at her home following a sudden illness. She was born October 25, 1929 in Pickens, WV the daughter of Benjamin F. Isch and Selena Mary Bennett Isch. Rose was a 1951 graduate of Davis & Elkins College. She received her Master's in education from Ohio University in 1965. She retired from Zanesville City Schools after teaching for 30 years. She was a member of Central Presbyterian Church, Delta Kappa Gamma Society, Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, American Association of University Women, Zanesville Women's Club, and the Ohio Retired Teachers Association. She had also been a volunteer for Bethesda Hospital having volunteered over eight thousand hours.

She is survived by a sister, Mabel Spiker; two half-brothers, Arthur Isch & Alfred (Libby) Isch; numerous nieces, nephews and countless friends. In addition to her parents Rose was preceded in death by a brother Frank Isch and a sister Nellie Lake.

Visitation will be held 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, March 25, 2019 and one hour prior to service time at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home with Pastor Tara Mitchell officiating and assisted by nephew, Brad Isch. Burial will conclude at the Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Central Presbyterian Church, 1912 N 6th St, Zanesville, OH 43701. The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Rose's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home
Download Now