Rose M. Cotterman
SOMERSET - Rose M. Cotterman, 91, of Somerset, died at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Altercare of Somerset.
Rose was born January 10, 1928 in Somerset, the daughter of the late Miles Dixon "Dick" and Alice Dittoe King. She was a graduate of Holy Trinity High School and a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Rose formerly worked at Owens Corning in Newark, Ohio, where she was nicknamed "Rosie the Riveter". She also had been employed at Sammy Brite Restaurant, Montell's Snack Bar and finished her career at Dick's Sales and Service in Somerset. Rose baked the best cookies in Perry County.
She is survived by her children, Gary (Becky) Cotterman of Verdon, Illinois, Bob Cotterman of Somerset, Cheryl (Brad) White of Somerset, Vicki (Wayne) Hoffer of Roseville, Joe (Belen) Cotterman of Seymour, Indiana, and Tina (Dan) Padgett of Roseville; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one sister, Joanne Hilliard of Thornville; one brother, Gene (Nancy) King of Somerset; one daughter-in-law, Mechelle Cotterman of South Carolina.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Archie "Bud" Cotterman; a son, Terry Cotterman; three sisters, Mary, Helen and LaVerne and five brothers, Donald, William, Jack, Fred and Bob.
Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 in Somerset Cemetery.
www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019