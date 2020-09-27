Rose Marie Walser
THORNVILLE - A funeral service celebrating the life of Rose Marie Walser, of Thornville, will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 65 E. Columbus Street, Thornville, with Pastor Orrey McFarland officiating. Burial will follow in Lutheran Reformed Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 30th at Grace Lutheran Church, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and on Thursday, one hour prior to the funeral service, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Rose was born on May 30, 1926 in Atlanta, Ohio to the late William H. and Anna E. (Douglass) Skinner. She passed away at her residence in Heath on September 26, 2020.
Rose was a graduate of St. Francis School of Nursing in Columbus and enlisted in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II. She was a retired nursing supervisor at Fairfield Medical Center with over 30 years of service. Rose served in various leadership roles with the Thornville Senior Citizens, Perry County Senior Center and the Thornville Food Pantry. She was a devoted member of Grace Lutheran Church in Thornville. She was passionate about family, The Ohio State Buckeyes, and loved to travel throughout the U.S., visiting all 50 states, and traveled to 27 different countries, sharing her experiences with all.
She is survived by sons, Michael (Carol) O'Reilly, Patrick (Annette) O'Reilly, Sean (Deborah) O'Reilly, Kelly (Ginger) O'Reilly; stepchildren, Corrine (Dan) Morrison, Debra (Steve) Mechling, Donald (Peggy) Walser; step daughter-in-law, Laura Walser; 17 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Maurice Walser; son, Kevin O'Reilly; step son, James Walser; seven sisters and one brother.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Rose to Grace Lutheran Church or the Thornville Food Pantry. Envelopes will be available at the church.
