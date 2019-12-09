|
Rose Marie Ziemba
St. Clairsville - Rose Marie Ziemba, 96 of St. Clairsville, Ohio died on Sunday December 8, 2019 at Forest Hills Nursing Home in St. Clairsville, Ohio surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 16, 1923 a daughter of the late Casmir and Rose (Staczyk) Libertowski in Maynard, Ohio. Rose was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Stanley Ziemba, three brothers John, Walter and Browny Dubiel as well as an infant sister. She is survived by her daughter, Roseanne Diosi of New Albany, Ohio and son Daniel "Dan" (Sharon) Ziemba of St. Clairsville, Ohio. In addition she is survived by three grandchildren, Elizabeth Anne (Jonathon Lawrence) Diosi of Columbus, Ohio, Drew (Erin) Diosi of Zanesville, Ohio and Dan Ziemba of Hilliard, Ohio along with one great-granddaughter Rylee Drew Diosi as well as a son-in-law Ken Diosi of Zanesville, Ohio Family and friends will be received at the Care Funeral & Cremation Specialists 204 W. Main St. St. Clairsville, Ohio 43950 on Wednesday December 11, 2019 from 10am until 12:30 pm. Mass will follow immediately at St. Mary Catholic Church in St. Clairsville, Ohio with Fr. Thomas Chillog officiating. Burial will take place in Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary C atholic Church by going to "TMCFunding.com". Share your thoughts and memories of Rose with the family at www.carechapel.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019