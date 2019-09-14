|
Rose Mary Founds
SOMERSET - Rose Mary Founds, 90, of Somerset, went to be with the Lord at 7:38 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at her residence.
Rose Mary was born June 1, 1929 in Somerset, daughter of the late Lawrence and Rozella (Steen) Gilmore. She was a 1947 graduate of Somerset High School, a member of the Somerset United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, Heritage Homemakers, Somerset Historical Society, a Charter member of the Robert Young Mother's Club, and for many years, a member of the Daughters of Union Veterans.
Rose Mary is survived by her 9 children, Ann (William) Johnson of Rushville, Laurie Agosta of Lancaster, Charles (Dala) Founds, Mary Beth (John) Klingler, John (Betsy) Founds, Janet McDaniel all of Somerset, Amy Founds of Lancaster, Beverly (Chris) Skeens of Somerset, Roy (Van) Founds of Columbus; 24 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren and two on the way; numerous nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers-in-law; and dear friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, who passed away June 20, 1999, Hobart Weldon Founds; a daughter, Rozellen Miller; son-in-law, Harold Paul Miller Jr.; daughter-in-law, Mista Strawn Founds; grandson, Paul Harold Miller; sisters and brothers-in-law, Alice (Brice) Warne, Bonnie (Darrell) McKitrick, and Esther (Robert) Embrey.
Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset and one hour prior to the service at the church. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Somerset United Methodist Church, 139 E. Main St., Somerset, Ohio with the Rev. Karen Walters officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Ridge Cemetery, Thornville, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Somerset United Methodist Church or FairHoPe Hospice.
Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 14, 2019