Roseann Reeves
Zanesville - Roseann Reeves, 76 of Zanesville and formerly of Athens died at 5:24 PM Monday, October 14, 2019 at her residence under hospice care following a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born October 4, 1943 in Zanesville the daughter of the late Dillard E. and Josephine Joan Abella Hardwick.
Roseann was catholic by faith and had been employed as a Service Coordinator for the HAVAR Corporation for over 30 years.
She is survived by her husband, John E. Reeves; two daughters, Natalie (Matt) Dietrich, Shelly (Jerry) May; grandchildren, Brittany May, Whitney Herron, Courtney (Angelo) Catani; great grandchildren, Kase Inniss, Ace & Aria Catani; Two brothers, Jack (Ann) Hardwick and Tommie Lee Hardwick; five nephews, Jeff, Greg, Tony, Lance & Ryan Hardwick; numerous great nieces & nephews and her little Chihuahua "Lila".
Friends may call 4:00 to 6:00 PM Thursday, October 17 at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home. Burial will take place at a later date at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Genesis Morrison House Hospice, 713 Forest Ave. Zanesville OH 43701.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Roseann 's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019