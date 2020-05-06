|
Rosemary A. McCabe
New Lexington - Rosemary A. McCabe, 88 of New Lexington, Ohio passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. Born February 10, 1932 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of the late Margaret E. McCabe. Rosemary attended the adult workshop, PERCO for many years. She went on to work at McDonald's from which she retired after thirteen years of service. She was a member of Saint Rose Catholic Church; a woman of great faith and an active member of the choir for years. She enjoyed fellowship at the Senior Center. She loved playing the piano in the community room at Arethusa Springs where she resided. Rosemary was known for her love of storytelling, sharing of song with her harmonica, piano and accordion. She was a very accomplished musician in all these areas. She had a love of nursery rhymes and riddles and could recite them from memory. At heart, she was an entertainer. Rosemary was loved by many and will be missed. Her friends, Marla Blubaugh and Pam Compston willingly supported her with all decisions throughout her life. She appreciated the support she received from the Perry County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Residential, Inc., a non-profit agency, was honored to be her provider for many, many years. The memory of Rosemary McCabe will be etched into the hearts of all who knew and cared for her. She is survived by her beloved cat, "Blackey". Rite of Committal and Interment with Father Michael Hartge of Saint Rose Catholic Church will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, May 8, 2020 at New Lexington Cemetery. Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from May 6 to May 7, 2020