|
|
Rosemary "Tosie" Allen
New Lexington - Rosemary "Tosie" Allen, 88, of New Lexington, Ohio died at 8:05am on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at SKLD, New Lexington, Ohio. Born January 19, 1932 in New Lexington, Ohio to the late Moneer and Nellie Hatem. Rosemary was a member of Saint Rose Catholic Church of New Lexington; she was kind, generous and would give anything to anybody; she was really funny, had a great sense of humor and she would light up a room; she loved her family, nieces and nephews. Survived by her children, Phil (Nancy) Allen, Jon "Jack" (Becky) Allen, and Jan (Judy) Allen; 7 grandchildren, Scott, Ryan, Sean, Jeremy, Chad, Jason and Eric; 8 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers and a sister, Joe (Carol) Hatem, George Hatem, Jr. Hatem and Mary Jo (Doug) Shackelford.
In addition to her parents, preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Phillip R. "Punk" Allen, September 17, 2019; 2 brothers and a sister, John Hatem, Ray Hatem and Georgine Camp. Given current public health concerns, a private service and burial will take place in Community Gardens Cemetery, New Lexington, Ohio with Father Michael Hartge officiating. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held and announced at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to Saint Rose Catholic Church, 309 North Main Street, New Lexington, Ohio 43764. Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio in charge of arrangements. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020