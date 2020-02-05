|
Rosemary L. Dotson
Zanesville - Rosemary L. Dotson, 94, of Zanesville, died 5:09 PM, Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Willow Haven Care Center. She was born January 28, 1926, in Zanesville, the daughter of Dallas P. Dotson and Oma M. Snodgrass and was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.
Rosemary graduated from Zanesville High School; following her graduation she began her life-long career in retail sales. Her first job was with the J.C. Penney Company; she then went on to A & P Grocery Store until the store closed and then worked for Lawson's on Linden until thier closure.
In her younger days Rosemary played the banjo and drums in several local square dance bands.
Per Rosemary's wishes no services or calling hours will be observed and private committal services will be held at Zanesville Memorial Park.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020