|
|
Rowe Catherine Burkhart
Zanesville - Rowe Catherine Burkhart, 4 months old of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, OH. She was born Sunday, May 12, 2019 in Zanesville the daughter of Adam and Kali (Tignor) Burkhart.
In addition to her parents she is survived by two sisters, Quinn and Mattyn Burkhart of Zanesville; paternal grandparents Mike and Cathy Burkhart, maternal grandmother, Amy Tignor of Westerville and maternal grandfather Greg (Wanda Read) Tignor of Frazeysburg; great grandparents, Ann Burkhart, Helen Nash, Jan (John) Kelbley; great- great grandmother, Thelma Miklovic; aunts and uncles, Malia (Mark) Hatem, Ian (Allison) Burkhart, Jenna (Robert Spillman) Burkhart, Kaine (Katie) Tignor, Marion Tignor, Marshall Tignor; cousins, Silas, Dyer and William Tignor; and a large extended family.
She was preceded in death by maternal great grandparents James and Donna Tignor; maternal great grandfather Darrell Dyer, paternal great grandfathers, James Leo Burkhart and Thomas Nash.
Rowe was a registered organ donor. Donations in Rowe's Honor may be made to Lifeline of Ohio, Nationwide Children's Hospital or The Ronald McDonald House.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the loving and compassionate staff at Genesis Health Care and Community Ambulance EMS and Nationwide Children's Hospital for the wonderful care the family received.
Friends may call from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 3:00 PM on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 6280 St. Mary's Road Nashport, OH with Fr. Donald Franks and Fr. Tyron Tomson officiating. Burial will conclude in the Mattingly Settlement Cemetery in Nashport.
To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 22, 2019